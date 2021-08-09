100x100 Festival next Saturday

The 100x100 Festival is a tribute to 100 years of Oliver community (1921-2021) which was formed on and shaped by the ancestral, traditional, and unceded territory of the Syilx Okanagan Nation, whose history stretches back 10,000 years.

The Oliver 100×100 Festival, which will run August 13-22, provides many different ways for locals and visitors of all ages to come together and commemorate the people, places, land and culture that makes this community so special. The festivities will kick off on Friday August 13th with the long-awaited Grand Opening of the Oliver Small Wheels Park taking place from 6:00-9:00pm.

The park, originally built in 2000, underwent a major upgrade at the end of 2019, however the pandemic thwarted plans for an event in 2020. Everyone is welcome to join Pentagon Boardshop and members of the Whistler Skateboard Club for demonstrations, mini-contests, prizes and giveaways plus bring a few dollars to support the Oliver Lion’s/Lioness Club who will be on site serving up a delicious fundraiser BBQ.

On Saturday August 14th the Oliver Museum will have exhibit viewing, a scavenger hunt, gold-panning, a prize draw, and crafts running all day. Later that evening Nikita Afonso will headline a free Concert in the Park in Community Park proudly sponsored by the Oliver Community Arts Council. Originally from Penticton, Nikita’s words and voice have enchanted audiences worldwide; the mesmerizing blend of pop and rock has allowed her opportunities to open for country star Paul Brandt, share the stage with Keith Urban, and awarded her countless accolades https://nikitaafonso.com. Despite several international awards under her belt, Nikita’s career continues to transcend across genres, particularly with the release of her highly acclaimed singles, “Holy”, My Heart” and “House on a Mountain”. Local favourites the Cliff Macintyre Band featuring Dan (lead guitar/vocals), Ed (bass/vocals), Don vocals/guitar/harmonica) and Bettyanne (accordion, vocals) will open the show. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and settle in for a great night of music, food from local food trucks and locally produced beverages at this licensed event. Gates open at 5:00pm.

The Junior Triathlon is making a comeback in 2021 on the morning of Sunday August 15th! Children aged 3-12yrs will swim in the Oliver Pool and complete bike and run laps around Community Park in the fun, non-competitive event. A special 100x100 finishing medal will be provided to all participants at the finish line. Cost to participate is $20 and registration is now open - online at oliverrecreation.ca, phone 250-498-4985 or pop by the Administration Office 8:30-4:30pm Mon-Fri at 6359 Park Drive.

Throughout the week, Baldy Mountain Resort, the Osoyoos Desert Centre, the Desert Cultural Centre, and Hoodoo Adventures, are offering opportunities to explore our own back yard, from scenic mountain views to desert landscapes and a peaceful lake experience, there’s no better week than this week to get outdoors. Don’t forget to check out all of the activities happening daily at the Oliver Museum as well as the Quail’s Nest Arts Centre.

Mark your calendars for the big 100x100 Community Celebration on Sunday August 22 down at Oliver Community Centre and Park. The event will kick off at 10:00am with a Bike Parade! Create your own “float” by decorating your bike, scooter, or electric scooter, dressing up, and coming for a lap of the community park. After the bike parade, stick around in Community Park for children’s performer ‘Curty’, a magic show with Leif David and all day live music and dance performances on the main stage. Be sure to try out the food vendors, shop for 100x100 merch and items in the artisan market, and wander through the Exhibition Hall and the “Old Boys & Gals with Old Toys” steam machine display.

To register for events, sign up to volunteer, or for a full calendar of events visit: 100×100 – Oliver Parks & Recreation (oliverrecreation.ca