Applications open for Penticton Child Care Action Plan Mobilization Group

Applications are now open for members of the community interested in child care to join the Penticton Child Care Action Plan Mobilization Group. The group will steward the continued implementation of the Penticton Child Care Action Plan that was approved by Council earlier this year. Penticton City Council endorsed the Terms of Reference for the group during their September 7 meeting.

“Our hope is to bring together a variety of perspectives to action the recommendations in the plan, including staff and professionals who work in the child care system, families with children in child care, and other organizations that support child care. Anyone interested in child care can apply to be a member,” said the City’s Social Development, Specialist Adam Goodwin.

The City hopes to recruit seven volunteers to participate in the group. Applications will be accepted from September 8 to September 29, 2021 (at 11:59 p.m.), inclusively. Interested community members can visit www.penticton.ca/childcare for the application details. Questions can be directed to the Social Development department by emailing socialdevelopment@penticton.ca or calling 250-490-2512.

“Council is very pleased with the progress the City has made on implementing the Child Care Action Plan so far and are encouraged by the continued commitment to work with community partners and the public to move it forward and support families, young children, and businesses in our community,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki. “This group will play an important role in helping provide leadership in the community on this very important issue.”

Developed with the involvement of 500 members of the community, the Penticton Child Care Action Plan identified that Penticton needs at least 722 new child care spaces over the next 10 years. Council endorsed the plan in January 2021 and directed City staff to work collaboratively to support the implementation of recommendations. The group will help mobilize some of the plan’s recommendations which focus on accessibility, affordability and quality child care.