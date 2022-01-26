Assaults at Keremeos Village Office

On January 24, 2022, at 10:50 a.m. Keremeos RCMP were dispatched to the village office in Keremeos when witnesses reported a male in his 40’s threatening staff while brandishing a sledge hammer and a knife.

While inside the village office the male damaged property and physically assaulted Village workers. As employees escaped from the building the male followed them outside while continuing to yell and assault them and continue his aggressive behaviour.

Police arrived soon after and were able to arrest the male after he assaulted a police officer and continued to struggle and resist arrest.

A number of criminal charges have been approved against 41 year old Cameron URQUHART. Police do not believe that URQUHART was working with anyone else, nor that this was orchestrated or endorsed by any type of protest to current events.

Anyone with any additional information to this incident are asked to contact the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511.