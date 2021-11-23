BC Transit talks South Okanagan-Similkameen

BC Transit, the Regional District of South Okanagan-Similkameen, City of Penticton, Town of Princeton, and the District of Summerland want to share information about improvements happening in January and receive feedback on how to improve transit across the South Okanagan-Similkameen region.

BC Transit and its regional partners are asking for input from the public to identify transit priorities to help develop a Transit Future Action Plan, which will support transit decision-making regarding service and infrastructure improvements. BC Transit is hosting open houses across the region on Wednesday, November 24, and Thursday, November 25.

The Transit Future Action Plan will provide a vision and implementation strategy for improving the region’s transit network in the short to medium term.

Feedback gathered through both the in-person engagement sessions and the online survey will help BC Transit to develop a Transit Future Action Plan for the region. Members of the public who are unable to attend in-person are invited to provide their feedback through the online survey available at engage.bctransit.com/southokanagan2021 until December 14, 2021. In-person locations and dates are listed below and will follow all COVID-19 protocols as per the open house location.

BC Transit’s thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by the devastating flooding throughout the province, and we will continue to support our communities with emergency assistance while maintaining reliable service for our customers.

For more information, service updates and alerts in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System, please visit bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen

Open House Details