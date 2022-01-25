Big ideas proposed for future of North Gateway

The concepts for the North Gateway Redevelopment and Investment Strategy are now available for the community to review and comment on.

Since work began on the plan last spring, the City has provided numerous opportunities for landowners, stakeholder groups and the community to contribute their ideas for the future of this special area. These engagement activities culminated in a week-long design charrette last winter and the concepts and proposed land uses are now ready for the community to consider.

“The ideas in the plan will see the North Gateway transform into a vibrant community over the next 20 to 30 years as envisioned in the Official Community Plan,” says General Manager of Community Services Anthony Haddad. “People from all walks of life will experience its cafés and outdoor patios, eye-catching art, events and festivals, eclectic shops and vibrant businesses, attractive and diverse housing, pathways for pedestrians and bikes, and recognition of the Syilx Okanagan connection to the land, all set in our beautiful natural environment.”

The North Gateway plan identifies “10 big ideas” to reshape the area in this vision.

These ideas recommend:

• planning the community around three separate districts (North, Central and South);

• incorporating three unique gateways that will provide attractive landmarks to identify the entrances to the area;

• supporting transportation with three mobility corridors (Eckhardt, Power and Westminster); and

• creating one Festival Boulevard connecting Power St. and Burnaby Avenue through the center of the area with a unique mobility solution and experience.

Residents and businesses in the area of the North Gateway should watch for a letter in the mail with more information about the plan and opportunities to get involved.

All citizens interested in learning more about this work, viewing the concepts in greater detail, reviewing proposed land uses, and sharing feedback can view the materials and complete a feedback form now through Feb. 20 at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca

Visit the lobby of the Community Centre to take a self-guided tour of the future of the North Gateway. All supporting materials and copies of feedback forms are available to visitors.There will also be two online information sessions held on Feb. 9 and Feb. 17, 2022. They will run from 7 pm to 8:30 pm and will feature a short presentation followed by questions from participants.

“Through this review, we want to confirm we are headed in the right direction and identify anything we have missed,” said Haddad. “With the feedback we gather, we will finalize the plan and share it with Council for a decision in the spring.” If the plan is supported, implementation will occur over the next few decades through partnerships between the City of Penticton, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Penticton Indian Band, landowners and the development community.

“The proximity to amenities like the South Okanagan Event Centre and Penticton Trade & Convention Centre create a unique opportunity for the City,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki. ”Council is very impressed with the vision and the ideas that have been put forward to date for this special area and we look forward to hearing the views of the community.”