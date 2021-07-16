Boaters requested to stay clear of air tankers on Skaha Lake

The City of Penticton is requesting the assistance of recreational boaters on Skaha Lake amid the Thomas Creek Wildfire.

Air tankers responding to the nearby wildfire are collecting lake water to support their efforts. When aircraft are approaching lake surfaces for this purpose, it is requested that boaters refrain from operating water vessels in any portion of the lake where air tankers are refilling and maintain operational awareness of aircraft at all times.

There are currently no wildfires within the boundaries of Penticton. Residents are advised to exercise extra caution when undertaking activities that could trigger a fire. If you notice smoke or fire in any urban park or wildland area, call 911 or the BC Wildfire Service at *5555.