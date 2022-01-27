Call out for Advisory Committee Members

Through the expertise of its members, Advisory Committees provide valuable feedback, advice and recommendations on matters referred to them by Council through their Terms of Reference. We are always looking for interested individuals who want to serve in a voluntary capacity on one of Council’s Advisory Committees:

Agriculture Advisory Committee

Arts, Creative and Cultural Innovation Advisory Committee

Community Sustainability Advisory Committee

Economic Prosperity and Development Services Advisory Committee (1 vacancy)

Heritage and Museum Advisory Committee (1 vacancy)

Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee (2 vacancies)

Penticton and Ellis Creek Restoration Select Committee

Safety and Security Advisory Committee (1 vacancy)

Council invites you to submit a “Council Committee Application Form” which can be found on the City of Penticton website at www.penticton.ca/committees. Applications are accepted year round, vacancies are filled as they arise. We will be processing current vacancies in February.