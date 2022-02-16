Can You Identify This Suspect?

Penticton RMP is requesting the public’s assistance to identify a suspect involved in the use of stolen credit cards.

On November 9th, 2021 the suspect entered the victim’s workplace, stole their purse, and then used the victim’s credit cards in multiple locations across town.

The suspect is described as:

Female

40-years old

5’10, 100lbs, thin build

Shoulder length Brown hair

“We are turning to the public in an effort to positively identify the person captured in this surveillance video,” says Cst Dayne Lyons of the Penticton RCMP. “If you know who this is or you are the person in this photograph, please come forward to police.”

If you have information regarding the identity of the woman in the photo, you are urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-490-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net