Can You Identify This Suspect?
Penticton RMP is requesting the public’s assistance to identify a suspect involved in the use of stolen credit cards.
On November 9th, 2021 the suspect entered the victim’s workplace, stole their purse, and then used the victim’s credit cards in multiple locations across town.
The suspect is described as:
- Female
- 40-years old
- 5’10, 100lbs, thin build
- Shoulder length Brown hair
“We are turning to the public in an effort to positively identify the person captured in this surveillance video,” says Cst Dayne Lyons of the Penticton RCMP. “If you know who this is or you are the person in this photograph, please come forward to police.”
If you have information regarding the identity of the woman in the photo, you are urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-490-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net
-
-
Raising Penticton’s Recycling Success RateThe goal is to lower our community’s recycling contamination rate of 7.8 per cent to 4.5 per cent by year-end.
-
-
Police Standoff in PentictonThe 29 year old man was arrested after he surrendered to police outside of a residence.
-
New downtown rink slides openingThe community is invited to help commemorate the opening of the new rink by coming to 107 Martin Street before 1:00pm on Friday, February 11, 2022.
-
Information Session Wednesday on North GatewayThe North Gateway plan identifies “10 big ideas” to reshape the area in this vision.
-
Penticton Yacht Club chosen to Operate Skaha MarinaThe PYC will start working with the existing operator to assume business in 2022
-
-
Long-Range Facilities Plan UpdateThe Board of Education of School District No. 67 has decided to postpone the Long-Range Facilities Plan process until further notice.