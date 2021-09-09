City and astronomers partner on sidewalk astronomy in neighbourhoods

The City of Penticton, the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, and local astronomers have partnered to offer sidewalk astronomy in community neighbourhoods with the support of Neighbourhood Small Grants.

Professional astronomers from nearby observatories are providing sidewalk stargazing opportunities to members of the public in Penticton neighbourhoods. Participants will have a chance to view stars, planets, and galaxies through a telescope, learn about the constellations, and ask questions.

Weather permitting, the first sidewalk astronomy event is planned for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. at Skaha Lake Park. The event is free and open to all ages. Look for the ‘Sidewalk Astronomy’ a-frame sign and telescope. Participants are asked to bring their own mask and to practice social distancing during the event.

This initiative is funded in part by Penticton’s Neighbourhood Small Grants, a joint initiative between the City of Penticton and Community Foundation. There is limited funding still available in Penticton’s Neighbourhood Small Grants program. While the deadline to apply was Aug. 31, 2021, the program will consider small requests for funding until Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.