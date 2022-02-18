City gearing up for two transportation construction projects

With spring on the horizon, work on two notable roadway construction projects will soon be underway.

Lake-to-Lake Bike Route – Section Two

Beginning in late April, work on Section Two of the Lake-to-Lake Bike Route is set to begin. Construction will focus on portions of the following roads, with most work typically proceeding north to south.

• Lanes (between Fairview and Duncan Avenue) • Duncan Ave (between Lanes and Atkinson Street) • Atkinson Street (from Duncan Ave through to Kinney Avenue) • Kinney Avenue (from Atkinson through to South Main Street)

Residents, businesses and drivers in the area should expect to see crews at work during day-time hours, Monday to Friday, with more activity ramping up through the months of May and June. Specific things to watch for during construction include minor earthworks, utility upgrades, line marking/removal, preparation for and installation of new curbing, traffic signals, signage, lighting upgrades and periodic single lane traffic at crossings and intersections.

To help raise awareness of the planned construction before work gets underway, residences and businesses impacted by the route will be mailed information and invited to one of two online information sessions or one of two in-person open house events.

March 3 - Online Info Session #1 (7 pm to 8:30 pm) sign up at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca

March 5 – Open House #1 (10 am to 12 pm) at the Senior’s Drop in Centre

March 10 - Online Info Session #2 (7 pm to 8:30 pm) sign up at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca

March 12 – Open House #2 (10 am to 12 pm) at the Senior’s Drop in Centre

“The City is committed to constructing the route with the least amount of disturbance to residents, businesses and motorists,” said the route’s Project Manager, Ian Chapman. “We thank everyone for their cooperation and patience over the course of the project.”

For more information and updates about the project and its construction phases, please monitor the City’s website - www.penticton.ca/lake-to-lake

Point Intersection

The Point Intersection is the name given to the location where Kinney Avenue, Skaha Lake Road, South Main Street, Main Street, and Dawson Avenue each meet. Known for delays and traffic constraints, this busy location and adjacent intersections will be the focus of road construction starting in early April. Planned works include:

Galt Avenue will be reconstructed with a signalized intersection at Galt and Skaha Lake Road and a roundabout at the Galt Avenue/South Main Street/Pineview Road intersection.

Once Galt Avenue is open, Kinney Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic between Skaha Lake Road and South Main Street to allow for installation of the bike lane.

Bike lanes will be installed, connecting the existing bike lane networks on Kinney Ave and South Main Street.

As some traffic will be rerouted along Warren Ave, left-hand turn lanes will be added to the Main Street/Warren Avenue intersection to improve traffic flow.

While construction is underway, motorists should expect delays and traffic flow changes.

Residents wishing to learn more about the Point Intersection project can do so by attending two upcoming open house sessions or joining city staff during one of two online information sessions.

“Both of these projects support key goals contained in the City’s Transportation Master Plan and lead to outcomes that create a safe transportation system for all ages, abilities and modes while also meeting our City’s environmental objectives and requirement to use our infrastructure responsibly,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki. “If you have questions about either of these projects, please attend one of the four information sessions taking place in March. Now is the time to get informed.”