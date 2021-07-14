City Hall parking lot set to change as rink construction kicks off

The construction of the long-awaited downtown Penticton outdoor rink will begin this summer in preparation for a mid-December opening. Work on the washroom facilities will commence in August and site preparations for the rink will start in September, with the concrete slab being poured in early October.

As a result of the planned construction and designed outcome, the public is advised that the gravel parking lot behind City Hall will be reconfigured.

Following August 1, monthly and annually rented public parking space at the City Hall lot will no longer be available for business hour use, Monday through Friday. Individuals who currently purchase space in this lot and continue to require parking downtown can rent space at either the Ellis Street parking lot (old Greyhound site) or the Nanaimo Avenue lot (old Nanaimo Hall site). Privately owned parking lots with monthly payment options are also available within a short walking distance.

“The new outdoor skating rink will soon become an iconic amenity in our downtown, but in order for that vision to be realized, the chosen site – a parking lot – had to be adjusted and reconfigured,“ said the City’s General Manager of Community Services, Anthony Haddad. “We thank the public for their understanding and cooperation as these changes are introduced.”

Once completed, the reconfigured City Hall parking lot will include an asphalt surface, landscaping, trees and drainage infrastructure. Additional bicycle parking will be included within the redesign.

At this time, the City will fund these changes, but have applied for a grant through the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative which, if approved, will complement the overall investment in the rink and surrounding amenities being carried out by Activate Penticton Society and their fundraising efforts.