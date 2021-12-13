City Hall Vandalized Friday Night

The City of Penticton is asking for assistance from the public to report any information to the RCMP concerning any individual or individuals responsible for vandalizing the front entrance way of City Hall.

On December 10 at 7:35 p.m. Penticton RCMP quickly responded to a report of mischief at Penticton City Hall. Once they arrived they found the front glass doors broken and determined no entry was made to the facility.

Witnesses report that just after the windows were broken they saw a male wearing a black jacket with white fur around the hood and blue jeans running away from the scene towards Lake Okanagan.

RCMP are continuing to investigate. Anyone with any information are asked to call 250-492-4300 or Crimestoppers.