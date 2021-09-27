City highlights local stories to celebrate International Day of Older Persons

The City of Penticton is shining a light on a group of citizens as part of a week-long celebration leading up to International Day of Older Persons on Oct. 1, 2021.

This project highlights 12 older people, who together offer 835 years’ worth of wisdom and experience. They include athletes, community builders and coaches, and volunteers from organizations such as the Lions Club and South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers. Their profiles will be shared publicly on visual displays throughout the community, through local newspaper ads and on the City’s website at penticton.ca/celebrate-the-ages.

“By telling their stories, we celebrate them – and the many others like them – who make Penticton the fantastic place it is today,” said the City’s Social Development Specialist, Adam Goodwin. “The purpose is to reduce the stigma and celebrate the amazing things people over age 55 are doing throughout our community.”

The project included partnerships with practicum students at the University of British Columbia Okanagan’s School of Health and Exercise Sciences and School of Social Work and several organizations throughout the community that provided data about their membership and connected practicum students with volunteers to complete profiles.

“The City of Penticton is proud to celebrate International Day of Older Persons on Oct. 1 and would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you who are donating your time to help others throughout our community,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki. “We encourage everyone to get involved in making Penticton an even more age friendly and welcoming community.”

By the Numbers

The following Penticton statistics were taken from the Age-Friendly Action Plan, available to download at penticton.ca/agefriendly.

Forty-six per cent of the population is age 55 and older, with roughly one-third in each group: ages 55-64, ages 65-74, and ages 75 and older.

The majority of those age 65 and older are home owners (80 per cent), with 24 per cent still carrying a mortgage and 19 per cent spending more than 30 per cent of their income on housing (considered unaffordable).

29 per cent of older adults aged 65 and older in Penticton live alone, and most of these are women.

Older adults continue to contribute to a safe and healthy Penticton by participating in a variety of activities and programs.