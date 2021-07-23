City offers education as part of bike route opening

The City is planning the official opening of the first sections of the new Lake-to-Lake Bike Route for August 1, 2021. The event invites the community to come together and try the City’s newest transportation amenity and to learn more about how to ride safely on the two-way cycle route.

“There are a few things that cyclists need to be aware of to ensure the safety of riders and drivers when using the route,” says the City’s General Manager of Community Services Anthony Haddad. “This dedicated event will provide cyclists with the opportunity to try the route out with the support of the local cycling community.”

The opening event will begin with a ribbon cutting at 9 am at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Martin St. Following the ribbon cutting, cyclists can ride the route to the end of the completed section at the library, enjoy some treats and then make the return trip. Cycling Ambassadors will be stationed at the intersections along the route to explain the new features, answer questions and provide support. At Gyro Park, there will be a Pedal Penticton Expo where you can demo an e-bike from the Bike Barn and Freedom Bike Shop, take a ride in a tri-shaw with Cycling without Age, register your bike with the Project 529 bike security initiative, and learn more about cycling in the area with the Penticton and Area Cycling Association and Hoodoo Adventures. Cyclists will also have the opportunity to use the Bike Valet service throughout the morning.

The bike route will be ready and open for use in advance of the event. As soon as crews finish the replacement of the signal heads, the barriers will be removed to allow riders to begin using the 100 to 500 blocks of the route on Martin St. Anyone interested in trying the route is asked to inform themselves about its use by reviewing a new infographic and completing an online quiz available at penticton.ca/lake-to-lake.

“It’s really important that people are very aware, kind and patient as cyclists, pedestrians and drivers get used to this new cycling route,” says Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki. “With the construction of this route, Penticton has made significant progress towards the goal of a complete transportation approach and providing safe transportation options for all ages and abilities. This route is a progressive change in our community and I hope to see many citizens join us for the opening event.”

Detailed design and construction of the remaining sections will be undertaken once funding is confirmed.