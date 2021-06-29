City opens ‘cooling centre’ at SOEC

The City of Penticton is expanding the resources available to help residents and visitors escape the heat wave. The South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) is now open as a cooling centre to provide a safe place for residents and visitors to get relief from the extreme heat. The cooling centre at the SOEC is open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., starting today through Friday, July 2, 2021. Pets are allowed in the building (leashed and under control) and masks are required for anyone entering the premises along with all COVID-19 safety protocols being followed.

“In addition to the SOEC, other civic facilities such as City Hall, the Public Library, and the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre are good options for people needing temporary relief from the heat,” says the Acting Director of the City’s Emergency Operations Centre, Anthony Haddad. “The City is arranging for water at these locations and our Bylaw Services officers are also watching out and carrying water for people in need in the community.”

The City is also initiating a Call Centre today for residents who may have questions about available resources. Residents can call 250-490-2345 to enquire about places to stay cool, accessing water, preparing for the heat or caring for pets. Information about all of the City’s available resources can be found in an online toolkit at penticton.ca/beat-the-heat or by contacting the call centre.

“I can’t emphasize enough the importance for us to look out for each other during this heat wave. We are especially concerned about our seniors and our citizens who are not able to escape the heat as they may not have air conditioning or suitable shelter. Please introduce a ‘buddy system’ and check on your family, friends, neighbours, seniors, fellow citizens and their pets to ensure they are not in any danger from this extreme heat,” says Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

The additional services are expected to be available through to the end of day on July 2, 2021, when temperatures are expected to return closer to normal. On Canada Day, July 1, the cooling centre at the SOEC as well as the Library foyer will be open between the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Additional resources will be considered on an as-needed basis. Residents are reminded that if a person appears to be in distress, take them out of the heat, provide them with water and seek emergency medical treatment.