City to issue RFP for Skaha Marina

Council approved the recommended Skaha Lake Marina: Request For Proposal at their meeting on Sept. 7, 2021. Staff finalized the draft RFP for Council to consider following a review by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and a recommendation to proceed at the Committee meeting on August 24, 2021. The City will now post the RFP and proponents will have approximately 12 weeks to prepare their proposals.

“This is another important milestone in seeing the vision for the marina in the Skaha Lake Park East Plan become reality,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki. “Council appreciates the ongoing stewardship of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and the transparency involved in the process to identify a long-term operator for the Skaha Lake marina.”

The final RFP document is available at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca for citizens to view. The RFP includes the terms of the agreement, a description of the RFP process, submission instructions, and scoring criteria. It also describes the proposal requirements including plans for marketing, operations, maintenance, design and construction, environmental protection, financial contribution and viability, and risk mitigation and provides a template for the Management Operating Agreement.

“We’re working towards confirming the operator early in the new year and having a clear plan in place in advance of the next boating season,” said the City’s General Manager of Community Services Anthony Haddad.

The City is following its purchasing policies to conduct the selection process in an open competitive manner. The selection committee will be comprised of senior City staff and will include the Chair of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. The committee will also receive technical support from a marina consultant with Waters Edge Engineering based in Kelowna. Once the successful proponent is identified, a draft of the Management Operating Agreement will be reviewed publicly through the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee before it is considered or entered into by Council.