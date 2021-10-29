Construction on Edmonton Avenue child care facility set for November 1

A long-awaited solution for improving the accessibility and availability of child care in Penticton is moving forward.

Construction of a new child care facility on Edmonton Avenue starts November 1, 2021 with demolition activities. The new facility will replace two current structures located in Kiwanis Park that have reached the end of their service life.

Established as a partnership between the City of Penticton, Province of British Columbia and OneSky Community Resources, the new facility will offer 116 licensed child care spaces when it opens in September 2022.

“On behalf of City Council, I’m pleased that construction of this much needed facility is getting underway,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki. “Space for childcare in Penticton has long out-paced demand leading to challenging circumstances for families and employers. With the opening of this new facility now certain, parents and caregivers across Penticton will have more options than before and increased assurances as a result.”

“We are excited to collaborate with the City of Penticton to establish a new purpose-built child care centre,” said OneSky Executive Director, Tanya Behardien. “The expanded child care spaces will help more families have access to quality, affordable and inclusive child care. Access to child care supports the early learning and healthy development of children, and helps parents make educational pursuits or workforce participation a reality.”

The new facility is being made possible by a 60-year land lease and grant and construction agreement that saw the City contribute the land, the Province contribute the majority of funding with a $2.95M capital grant, and OneSky operate and maintain the facility and licensed child care program. OneSky has engaged local firms Landform Architecture and Greyback Construction to build the new child care centre. During the associated public engagement process, 97.9% of respondents supported the project.