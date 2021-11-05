Council approves letter of agreement with BC Housing

Penticton City Council has approved the signing of a Letter of Agreement with BC Housing to allow a new, recovery-focused housing development to proceed at 3240 Skaha Lake Road and has directed staff to issue a development permit to allow the facility to move to the building permit phase.

Council’s decision follows several months of discussions between the City of Penticton, BC Housing and the facility operators – the Ooknakane Friendship Centre and ASK Wellness Society. Council also heard input from the surrounding neighborhood and community, including initial public feedback collected shortly after BC Housing announced the project in December 2020.

Looking ahead, Council will take a balanced approach in communicating concerns involving BC Housing services while recognizing the important role their facilities play in creating a safe and healthy Penticton by increasing the supply of attainable housing for individuals with recovery goals.

“Decisions such as this one require time to clarify information, confirm positions and, in some cases, revisit issues a second or third time. On behalf of Council, I would like to thank all parties for their patience as we worked through this process,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki “We valued the consistency of the feedback our community shared along with BC Housing’s willingness to listen to and incorporate local priorities into their project. Council also appreciates the work and leadership being undertaken by the Ooknakane Friendship Centre and ASK Wellness Society throughout this project.”