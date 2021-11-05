iHeartRadio
Drug Alert for Penticton

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for Penticton area. 

A white powder being sold as crystal meth actually contains benzodiazepine, fentnyl and meth. 

Drug users are encouraged to get their drugs tested and have someone with them or use the lifeguard app. 

The alert remains in place until November 10, 2021. 

