Drug Alert for Penticton
Interior Health has issued a drug alert for Penticton area.
A white powder being sold as crystal meth actually contains benzodiazepine, fentnyl and meth.
Drug users are encouraged to get their drugs tested and have someone with them or use the lifeguard app.
The alert remains in place until November 10, 2021.
-
-
-
-
-
Trick or Treat Cycle Path for KidsSign up your kids to pedal on through Penticton's Trick or Treat Cycle-Path, a COVID-19 friendly, outdoor event.
-
-
Penticton RCMP arrest man connected with robbery at drug storePenticton RCMP have identified and arrested a man in connection with a robbery which occurred at the Shoppers Drug Mart.
-
-
RDOS getting feedback on wildfire seasonThe Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) is seeking feedback from the public and evacuees regarding its response to the 2021 wildfire season.