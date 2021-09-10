Early start to 2022 budget

Work on the 2022 Corporate Business Plan and 2022-2026 Financial Plan is underway. Council began providing their input into the upcoming budget with the introduction of Council Notices of Motion at the Sept. 7, 2021 meeting. “This is our third year of including Council’s input in the early stages of the budget through the introduction of the Notices of Motion,” said the City’s General Manager of Finance and Administration, Jim Bauer. “This input will be combined with the needs of the departments to prepare the proposed 2022 Corporate Business Plan and 2022-2026 Financial Plan for Council and the community to consider.”

Council members will have a further opportunity to put forward additional Notices of Motion at the Sept. 21, 2021 Council Meeting. These Notices of Motion will be discussed and voted on by Council at their meeting on Oct. 5, 2021. With this input from Council and submissions from staff, the proposed plans will be prepared and released to the public for review on Nov. 8, 2021. The community will then be invited to confirm the direction of the plans and share their feedback during the community engagement process that will run from Nov. 9 to 21, 2021. The feedback gathered from the community will be shared with Council at the start of budget deliberations which are planned for Nov. 22 and 23 this year.

“Over the course of our term, Council receives extensive correspondence and has many discussions with members of the community about what is important to them,” said Penticton’s Mayor John Vassilaki. “The Notices of Motion is our opportunity to bring this input forward early in the budget process.” Following the budget deliberations, staff will make any adjustments requested by Council and put forward the final 2022-2026 Financial Plan Bylaw for readings in December. Copies of the documents and information about the process will be shared through shapeyourcitypenticton.ca in advance of the community engagement activities coming in November,