The City of Penticton is having problems with it's emailing system.

A global security change has caused emails from domain @penticton.ca to be sent into the junk folder of residents using email addresses including Live.com, Hotmail.com or Outlook.com.

In order to prevent this from continuing, users of emails with Live.com, Hotmail.com or Outlook.com will need to add the domain Penticton.ca to your Safe Senders List.