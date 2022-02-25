Email problems with City of Penticton
The City of Penticton is having problems with it's emailing system.
A global security change has caused emails from domain @penticton.ca to be sent into the junk folder of residents using email addresses including Live.com, Hotmail.com or Outlook.com.
In order to prevent this from continuing, users of emails with Live.com, Hotmail.com or Outlook.com will need to add the domain Penticton.ca to your Safe Senders List.
-
-
-
Southeast District Major Crime Unit called to investigate homicide in KeremeosThe man will not be identified at this time.
-
City gearing up for two transportation construction projectsLake-to-Lake Bike Route – Section Two and The Point Intersection
-
-
It's Real Acts of Caring week in PentictonStudents spread kindness, encourage City of Penticton to declare Real Acts of Caring week
-
Naramata washrooms closed due to blockagePark users are encouraged to report acts of vandalism in progress to the RCMP.
-
Can You Identify This Suspect?On november 9th, 2021 the suspect entered the victim’s workplace, stole their purse, and then used the victim’s credit cards in multiple locations across Penticton
-