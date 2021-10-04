Events happening for Fall GoByBike Weeks

Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, and Freedom Bike Shop are partnering with the City to promote the Fall GoByBike Weeks event beginning today and running through to October 10, 2021. The GoByBike BC events are intended to encourage British Columbians to ride their bikes as much as possible to work, to school, for exercise and for fun.

Members of the community can register and log their trips at the gobybikebc.ca website and/or participate in the following activities:

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 – In celebration of International Day for Older Persons , cyclists of all ages are invited to join a community ride on the Lake-to-Lake Bike Route leaving Gyro Park at 10 a.m. Participation is limited to the first 100 cyclists. The Cycling without Age trishaws will also be in attendance.

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 – The first 50 cyclists to ride by the City's station on the Lake-to-Lake Route at the corner of Nanaimo Ave. and Martin St. between 3:30 pm and 5 pm will receive $10 DPA Downtown Dollars.

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 – Draws will be made at six elementary schools for a free bike donated by Valley First and Freedom Bike Shop.

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 – Ride your bike on the Lake-to-Lake Bike Route to Gyro Park for a Nummerland Paletas “Farm-to-Stick” Ice Pop between 11 am and 1 pm. Limited to first 100 cyclists.

“The completion of the first half of the Lake-to-Lake Bike Route in time for the Fall GoByBike Weeks is a great opportunity to encourage active transportation in the community,” said Penticton’s Mayor John Vassilaki. “We’re thrilled that Valley First and Freedom Bike Shop are on board to support this initiative.”

Please note that events are weather permitting and COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Participants are asked to maintain a distance of 2m from other participants at all times.