iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Farm Flooding Preparedness in the Okanagan

Farm

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) and the Climate and Agriculture Initiative BC (CAI) invite Okanagan farmers to register for two free virtual workshops to learn about flood risk, preparedness and response, and to begin a flood preparedness action plan.

The objectives of the workshops are to:

  • Increase understanding of potential flood scenarios for your operation
  • Identify the areas and infrastructure on your farm that are most vulnerable to floods
  • Begin to populate a flood preparedness plan using the Farm Flood Readiness Toolkit
  • Provide feedback on the Farm Flood Readiness Toolkit and the workshops

Each workshop will be led by Chris Marsh, an emergency management professional with more than 25-years of public service and public safety experience. Presenters include the RDOS, Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) and the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources and Rural Development. Each topic within a scheduled workshop will be approximately 90 minutes.

Register today on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/241295720997

Date and Time

Topics


Tuesday, February 8, 2022
9:30 am – 11:00 am

Okanagan Flood Risk, Infrastructure and Response

Assess Your Risk and the Vulnerability of Your Assets


Thursday, February 10, 2022
9:30 am – 11:00 am

Options to Protect Assets, Livestock and Farm Worker Relocation or Evacuation

Recovery and Resilience

-30-

10