Feedback sought on future land use change along South Beach Drive

The City of Penticton is initiating the engagement process to invite feedback on a proposal to update the land use designation for eight properties on South Beach Drive adjacent to Skaha Lake. Over the next month, citizens will have a variety of opportunities to learn more and share their feedback on a proposal to change the future land use designations of 270, 274, 278, 280, 286, 292, 298 South Beach Drive and 300 Sudbury Ave from ‘Parks’ back to ‘Detached Residential’.

In the early 1990s, the City had planned to purchase these properties to expand Skaha Lake Park and, to facilitate future planning, designated the land as ‘Parks’. However, with the price of waterfront real estate continuing to escalate and limited interest from property owners to sell, the City has not been able to advance this vision beyond the purchase of a double lot at 298 South Beach Drive / 300 Sudbury Ave in 1992. Should the proposal go through, the City will begin the process of selling 298 South Beach Drive / 300 Sudbury Ave and use the funds to advance other parks priorities.

“The City is now in a position where significant investment in the house and property is required and with the strength of the current real estate market, it may be a good time to consider the sale,” said Director of Development Services Blake Laven. “Through this process, the City will learn what questions and concerns the community might have about this proposal before it is formally considered for an amendment to the Official Community Plan.”

Between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17, members of the community can expect the following activities to learn more and share feedback on the proposal:

• Residents within 100m of the subject properties will receive a letter and information sheet explaining the proposal

• Onsite signage and newspaper advertisements will be arranged to notify residents who may not live in the area.

• Citizens can drop by Skaha Lake Park at 298 South Beach Drive to discuss the proposal with staff between 11 am and 1 pm on Oct. 7, 2021.

• Citizens can also register to attend an online information session on Oct. 7 between 7 pm and 8:30 pm.

• Information and a feedback form is also available at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca and at the City’s engagement kiosk at City Hall.

The feedback collected through the engagement process will be shared with Council and the community, prior to Council considering the future land use change. If first reading is given to the amendment bylaws, the community will have another opportunity to provide input as part of the statutory public hearing for the OCP amendment and rezoning application. This will fulfill the legislative requirements for engagement for both the OCP amendment and the rezoning application.

“When it was first envisioned, the plan to expand Skaha Lake Park along South Beach Drive was exciting but considering the City has not been able to move it forward, it may be time to change course,” said Mayor John Vassilaki. “Council looks forward to hearing the community’s thoughts on the proposal and encourage you to get involved and share your feedback.”

Residents are invited to visit shapeyourcitypenticton.ca/south-beach-drive for information about the proposal, opportunities to get involved and to complete the feedback form.