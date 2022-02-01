Fence deliberately cut on PIB land

While the Penticton Indian Band continues to try and find ways to help with resolving the ongoing issue of the Free Roaming Horses, we have now received reports from our PIB Guardian Program that certain sections of the fences along the former Game Farm lands are being deliberately cut.

The first report of the fence being cut was received over a week ago and was thought to be a situation where a small horse may have become entangled in the fence. Since then we have received 4 separate reports of the fence being cut at different locations on the fenceline of the former game farm PIB lands, which confirms these acts are deliberate.

This matter has now been turned over to the Penticton Indian Band First Nations RCMP who have now started an active file on these irresponsible acts. These irresponsible and senseless acts once again puts the public safety at risk as well as the horses themselves. Anyone caught on these PIB lands deliberately carrying out these irresponsible acts will be charged accordingly.

Anyone who may have witnessed or may have information on the individual(s) responsible for the fence cutting are asked to please contact PIB Chief Administrative Officer Phone: (250) 493-0048