FireSmart bins available for hazardous fuel disposal prior to wildfire season

The City of Penticton’s FireSmart program is offering FREE FireSmart bins to 15 eligible neighbourhoods within the city to assist with disposal of hazardous fuels within 0-10 metres from the home and yard.

“This important disposal effort supports neighbourhoods in becoming more FireSmart and resilient to wildfire,” said FireSmart Coordinator, Brittany Seibert. “With the continued dry summer seasons and prevalence of wildfires in our region, it’s important to do as much as possible to help protect our communities and that can begin with protecting our neighbourhoods.”

To qualify, neighbourhoods must supply information detailing fuel to be removed, residents that will be participating and proof of at least one resident completing the free FireSmart 101 online course. Additionally, neighbourhoods can also contact the FireSmart team for a FireSmart information session.

Applications can be found online on www.penticton.ca/wildfireprevention and need to be submitted by either emailing FireSmart@penticton.ca or dropped off at the fire department, 250 Nanaimo Ave. W., addressed to the FireSmart Team.

Participating neighbourhoods will receive a large waste bin to dispose of yard organics centrally located in the area, with a FireSmart team member onsite for additional support.

Applications are due by February 15, 2022 and bins must be used prior to June 1, 2022. All Applications will undergo a review process and priority will be given to neighbourhoods located within the Wildfire Urban Interface.