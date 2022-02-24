FireSmart bins still available
Free FireSmart bins are still available to Penticton residents.
The City is extending the clean-up program until March 15 for eligible neighbourhoods to assist with disposal of hazardous fuels within 0-10 metres from the home and yard.
To qualify, neighbourhoods must supply information detailing fuel to be removed, residents that will be participating and proof of at least one resident completing the free FireSmart 101 online course. Additionally, neighbourhoods can also contact the FireSmart team for a FireSmart information session.
Apply can be found online and need to be submitted by either emailing FireSmart@penticton.ca or dropped off at the fire department, 250 Nanaimo Ave. W., addressed to the FireSmart Team.
