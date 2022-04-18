Food Truck Pilot Being Launched in RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is launching a pilot program for seasonal mobile food vending licences beginning Spring 2022. The licence will be available for specific regional parks from April through October.

The licence secures vendors a space at a specific location where vendors can operate their mobile food trucks throughout the season. The fee for the licence is $500 and available in the following areas:

Christie Memorial Park (Okanagan Falls)

Kenyon Park (Okanagan Falls)

Manitou Park (Naramata)

Similkameen Recreation Centre (Similkameen, Keremeos)

Vendors can complete an application form and bring the information along with their fee payment to the RDOS office at 101 Martin Street, Penticton.

“Offering a mobile food vendor licence is a proactive approach to supporting entrepreneurs and local businesses,” says RDOS Chair Mark Pendergraft. “The parks in our region are great family spaces and tourist destinations, this pilot program will help enhance these locations and the experiences they provide.”

The pilot project will be reviewed after its first season and if successful, may offer other locations as part of the permit program. Currently there is no limit to the number of licences available.