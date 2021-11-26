Free Transit in Princeton

BC Transit and our partners are working hard to provide reliable transportation services for customers in the Town of Princeton during this challenging time.

In addition to the existing paid on-demand service, BC Transit is providing additional free service throughout the day between 8:30am and 4:30pm effective Thursday, November 25 through Thursday, December 9 inclusive.

This service is being provided on two separate routes, with both beginning and ending at the Save-On Foods at 258 Bridge Street. Both routes have approximate total travel times of 45 minutes, with the following stops in the Town of Princeton:

Northern Loop

Start - Save-On Foods

1 Copperhill Lanes & Lounge

2 Lynnwood Trailer Park

3 Allison Flats Store

4 Baptist Church (for those needing water or other available items)

5 Post Office via Princeton Plaza (routing due to bridge closure - drop-off available if requested)

End - Save On Foods

Southern Loop

Start - Save-On Foods

1 Hospital via Vernon/Mayne Ave

2 Lions Park

3 Princeton Dental Clinic

4 School District 58 bus garage

End - Save-On Foods

As these routes are temporary, stops are not marked. Please watch for the bus at all locations listed above. Customers may also flag the bus down if seen in town, and the driver will stop if it is safe to do so.

This temporary free service is requiring resources not typically available, and BC Transit appreciates the additional work being done by our operating partner and the financial support from our local government partner at this time.

The organization's thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by the devastating flooding throughout the province. BC Transit is continuing to support our communities with emergency assistance while maintaining reliable service for our customers.

Additional days may be added for these two scheduled routes, and for the most up-to-date information, please visit https://www.bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen.

