Free transit service on Friday and Saturday throughout December

This holiday season, to help customers make the most out of their shopping and travel plans, the City of Penticton and BC Transit will be offering free transit service every Friday and Saturday for the month of December.

This holiday season, let us handle the driving. Free service will be available on routes 1 Okanagan Lake/Wiltse, 2 West Side/Penticton Ave, 3 Uplands/Skaha Lake, 4 West Side/Duncan East, 5 Main Street and 15 Night Route in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System, starting Friday, December 3, 2021. Please be advised that regular fares will remain in effect on all other routes in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System.

Holiday service levels will be in effect on December 26, and January 1 with Sunday service for 5 Main Street and 16 Lake to Lake with no service for all other routes. There will be no service on December 25. Regular service will resume on January 3, 2022 with a service change adjusting routes and schedules throughout the transit system. Information about this service change will be available on bctransit.com starting Dec 17.

For more information on routes and schedules, please visit bctransit.com/South-Okanagan- Similkameen

BC Transit’s thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by the devastating flooding throughout the province, and we will continue to support our communities with emergency assistance while maintaining reliable service for our customers.