Freestyle Apex Running Online Silent Auction

In order to help keep kids' fees low in the Apex Freestyle and Snowboard Club, the group is running an online silent auction to raise some funds.

The club is looking for businesses to support the through a donations for their auction taking place from March 1st to 15th.

"There are currently 100 kids aged six and up involved in the program, from beginners to high performance athletes. Your donations will kelp keep our club running with affordable fees for all families while also providing world class facilities including a landing bag to attract national teams for training camps and events," the club shared in their news release.

The club has seen great success with their athletes in recent competitions, with one of their freestyle slopestyle skiers heading to the world cup in March.

To donate, reach out to contact Lisa at lisaante@gmail.com for pickup or email Liam at Slackwater Brewing liam@slackwaterbrewing.com to arrange for drop-off at Slackwater Brewing, which includes a thank you discount if you choose to stay and enjoy some time at the brewery.

The club asks to include information on the item description, retail value and a photo.

The physical items will be arriving at Slackwater Brewing on March 11.