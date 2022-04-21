A group of compassionate locals are holding a Fundraiser for Ukraine on May 1 at 1:00 PM in Heritage Hill’s new community park.

Lead organizer, Jennifer Martison, explained “I couldn’t just sit back and watch this human tragedy unfold. I felt compelled to proactively do my part to help the people of Ukraine. I feel gratified that so many of us in the South Okanagan want to contribute. Working together we can and will make a real difference!”

The Sunflower Festival will feature talented local musicians including Joshua Smith and Will Schlackl.

Attendees will have a chance to participate in a silent auction and wine raffle, with generous contributions from local artists, wineries and other businesses. Also there will be several food trucks and other local artisans and businesses in attendance.

The organizers have chosen to work with a registered charity, ADRA Ukraine and its ‘1000 Rides Out’ campaign. Donations fund round trips in and out of Ukraine, shipping food and humanitarian supplies into Ukraine and transporting refugees out of war zones to the border. A $27 donation can bring one person – a child or mother or grandmother, to safety. Imagine if we could raise $27,000. That would bring 1000 Ukrainians to safety.

Admission is free.