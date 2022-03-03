Get Ready for Pothole Repair Season

City of Penticton road crews are ready for the 2022 pothole repair season.

Road repairs will take place on a priority basis, focusing on high traffic routes first and side streets and residential neighbourhoods second.

Potholes are created when moisture seeps into the ground, freezing, expanding and thawing the road material, resulting in weakened pavement. Traffic movement then loosens the pavement further. During the freeze and thaw cycles, potholes can show up at any time, without notice.

Through the winter, major potholes are regularly filled with cold-mix asphalt, however this solution acts only as a temporary fix until hot mix asphalt is available in the spring.

Motorists are encouraged to drive with care and report serious potholes, winter or spring, by calling the City at 250-490-2500.