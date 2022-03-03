Get Ready for Pothole Repair Season
City of Penticton road crews are ready for the 2022 pothole repair season.
Road repairs will take place on a priority basis, focusing on high traffic routes first and side streets and residential neighbourhoods second.
Potholes are created when moisture seeps into the ground, freezing, expanding and thawing the road material, resulting in weakened pavement. Traffic movement then loosens the pavement further. During the freeze and thaw cycles, potholes can show up at any time, without notice.
Through the winter, major potholes are regularly filled with cold-mix asphalt, however this solution acts only as a temporary fix until hot mix asphalt is available in the spring.
Motorists are encouraged to drive with care and report serious potholes, winter or spring, by calling the City at 250-490-2500.
-
Keep An Eye On Your PursePolice have responded to 6 reports of purses stolen from shopping carts thus far in 2022.
-
Penticton Peach Festival Lineup AnnouncedOpening day on Aug. 3 will kick off with the RONA Kids Zone in Gyro Park from 9 a.m. until noon then the gates will open to Okanagan Lake Park where it is London Drugs Seniors Day featuring the South Okanagan Big Band and other acts.
-
-
-
-
Southeast District Major Crime Unit called to investigate homicide in KeremeosThe man will not be identified at this time.
-
City gearing up for two transportation construction projectsLake-to-Lake Bike Route – Section Two and The Point Intersection
-
-
It's Real Acts of Caring week in PentictonStudents spread kindness, encourage City of Penticton to declare Real Acts of Caring week