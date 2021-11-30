GRAB A GROWLER

All of Penticton’s open breweries are banding together to help raise some funds for the multiple communities devastated by flooding.

Cannery Brewing, Slackwater Brewing, Tin Whistle Brewing, Bad Tattoo, Barley Mill Brew Pub and Neighbourhood Brewing will all be donating $2 from every growler fill to disaster relief efforts, through to the end of November.

“I think part of it is just to look at the devastation that parts of this province have had in such a short amount of time. You just, I think, naturally want to try and do something to help,” Patt Dyck, owner of Cannery Brewing shared.

“Not sure that we can help a whole lot in such an enormous thing. But maybe if we all help a little bit it will make a difference,”

While the fundraiser is just getting off the ground, the local community is already showing interest in supporting it.

“As a hospitality business in a small town, we just want to do our part to help out where we can and our area has been affected with both local areas. We also distribute beers in Vancouver, so we figured how can we help and that's the best way we could figure out,” Mike Coghill, co-founder of Neighbourhood Brewing added.

Neighbourhood is also collecting donations of non-perishable goods and supplies that people need, as well donating $1 from every four packs alongside the growler fundraiser.

“I think for anyone that's ever in a position where you can help people when they are struggling. It feels good and I'm just happy that we are able to do something, ” Coghill said.

Liam Peyton, one of the co-founders of Slackwater Brewing said he’s hoping to see thirsty Pentictonites come together during this time.

“Let's hope more and more people take advantage of this and help out with the course,” he added. “Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone out there but this is catastrophic, and we really hope that those affected can get some kind of normalcy or something coming up.”

Grab a couple litres of your favourite beer to help out those in need.