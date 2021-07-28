Have you seen Damon Sutherland?

Damon Sutherland, age 28, was last seen July 22nd, 2021, when he walked away from his camping site near Greyback Mountain Road, in Penticton, BC.

Penticton RCMP has engaged local search and rescue personnel to aid in the ground search for Damon.

Description of Damon Sutherland:

Caucasian male;

28 years;

6 ft 4 in (193 cm);

166 lbs (75 kg);

Long blonde hair;

Blue eyes;

Goatee

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Damon Sutherland is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.