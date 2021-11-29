Heritage Society Offers Free Craft Kits, Live Festive Crafts Demo

‘Tis the season to create, and during the Oliver Town Light Up weekend of Dec. 4th, the Oliver & District Heritage Society is offering a virtual evening of festive crafts for the young and young at heart.

On Saturday, Dec. 4th, visit the Heritage Society’s Facebook page at @OliverHeritageS at 6:30 pm for a Facebook Live craft demonstration led by curator Rebecca Rizzo. Three kid-friendly holiday crafts that would have been popular tree ornaments in 1921 will be demonstrated- a carriage lantern, a red bird ornament, and a paper photo wreath.

To make participation easy, the Heritage Society is providing free kits with all of the materials you will need to make these decorative crafts.

To pick up a craft kit, stop by the Oliver Museum at 474 School Avenue on Dec. 2nd or 3rd between 1 and 4 pm, or visit the District Wine Village’s Winter Market on Dec. 4th from 1 to 6 pm.

“A Night of Festive Fun” is a free event open to all, and if you can’t make the live demo, don’t worry. It will be recorded and available on the Heritage Society’s Facebook page after Dec. 4th free of charge.

For more information or to reserve your kit, please contact 778-439-3100 or curator@oliverheritage.ca.