Holiday Cheer & Winter Auction with the Penticton Arts Council

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council has once again turned into Santa’s workshop crafting creative art packs for community this holiday season. The Holiday Cheer colouring book is back for 2021 featuring the work of local artists Ariane Kamps, Ben Laurie, Bobi McMillan, Cordelia Bruff, Kait Dean, Karla Avendaño, Lily Perry, Lindsay Peltz, Mary Kate Woodward, Mia Perry, Serena Ebuchi, Stacy Franck, and Stephanie Perry.

Thanks to Speedpro, BC Gaming, and local donors, professionally printed copies of the colouring books are being delivered to community service organizations in Penticton and Area who will then be sharing them with the people they serve. The Penticton Arts Council is on track to deliver 400+ colouring book sets and art packs this year.

For the public, free download and print versions of the Holiday Cheer Colouring Book are available on the Penticton Arts Council’s website and in-house printed copies are available to pick up at the PDCAC Offices at the Leir House, the Penticton Library, and the Penticton Museum.

Says Handfield, “Winter can be tough on our vulnerable community members at the best of times. It is our goal, in partnership with local service providers, to try and provide uplifting creative experiences for those who may be facing difficulties. The need from community outstrips our ability to deliver, but we are doing our best to reach as many people as we can. Everyone could use a little Holiday Cheer.”

If you would like to support projects such as this, and the year-round arts outreach programming of the Penticton Arts Council, consider taking part in their online Winter Auction taking place December 9th to the 17th. From creative experiences to holiday gift ideas – there is something for everyone.