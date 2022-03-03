Keep An Eye On Your Purse

Penticton RCMP is reminding everyone keep their bag or purse in their sight after responding to 6 reports of purses stolen from shopping carts thus far in 2022.

In each of these instances, the victim was unloading their groceries and had their bag stolen while it was unattended in the shopping cart – in some cases, their credit cards were used fraudulently.

“It only takes a second,” said Cst Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Relations Officer. “Before you put your groceries away, we encourage you to put your bag away first.”

If your bag is stolen, be sure to call police right away. Then, call your bank to ensure your cards are cancelled before they can be used fraudulently.

Never keep your SIN card or Birth Certificate in your bag unless absolutely necessary.