Long-Range Facilities Plan Update

The Board of Education of School District No. 67 has decided to postpone the Long-Range Facilities Plan process until further notice.

The Board started the process over a year ago by creating a staff led Steering Committee, hiring a consultant, and collecting data. This was all done to ensure a robust, and well visioned longrange facilities plan would be achieved.

The Board has taken into consideration how difficult the process has been due to the ongoing and everchanging limitations and restrictions caused by the pandemic. The Board recognizes that the focus of senior staff has been on adapting student learning programs and ensuring that adequate safety protocols are in place to keep students and staff safe in schools.

The Board also considered the community and their current stress levels regarding the pandemic. As the Long-Range Facilities Plan process would include public engagement, it would be difficult to have robust and thorough discussions online. Thus, the decision was made to postpone the process. It is the Board’s hope that it can restart the process later in the year and give guidance to a new board in the fall.