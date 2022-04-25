Mama Talks Speaker Series at TIME
TIME winery is hosting another event to benefit mothers and children fleeing violence in the Okanagan.
It's the begining of what is expected to be a regular speaker series event with "Mama Talks" - Presented by The MomBabes
The Mamas for Mamas fundraiser kicks off at 6:30pm on April 25th, 2022.
Tickets $50 each and includes wine and a copy of their book 'A Motherhood Anthology'
-
Vees Battle Warriors in Interior Conference FinalGame #1 goes Friday, April 29th in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
-
Fundraiser for UkraineA Fundraiser for Ukraine will be held on May 1 at 1:00 PM in Heritage Hill’s new community park.
-
-
Food Truck Pilot Being Launched in RDOSThe pilot project will be reviewed after its first season and if successful, may offer other locations as part of the permit program.
-
Vees Forward Luc Wilson Named 2nd Star of MarchThe Duncan, BC native posted 6 goals and 9 assists for 15 points in his 7 games played over the course of March
-
Plaza Party ahead of Vees Game on ThursdayThe pre-game event is FREE and available for all ages.
-
Suspicious Item and Damage to Mailboxes in PentictonThe suspicious item turned out to be a homemade firework commonly called a 'Sparkler Bomb'
-
SOS Volunteer Centre waives membership fee indefinitelyAcross Canada, 64 per cent of organizations surveyed, who need volunteers experienced a decrease in support they’ve had since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
-
Spring unlimited yard waste collectionUnlimited yard waste collection weeks are between March 28 - April 1, and April 25 - 29.