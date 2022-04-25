Mama Talks Speaker Series at TIME

TIME winery is hosting another event to benefit mothers and children fleeing violence in the Okanagan.

It's the begining of what is expected to be a regular speaker series event with "Mama Talks" - Presented by The MomBabes

The Mamas for Mamas fundraiser kicks off at 6:30pm on April 25th, 2022.

Tickets $50 each and includes wine and a copy of their book 'A Motherhood Anthology'

