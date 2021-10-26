Mandatory vaccination policy introduced for all City staff

The City of Penticton has joined a growing number of public sector organizations in implementing a vaccination policy for their workplace.

The policy, set to take effect January 4, 2022, is intended to protect the health and safety of staff, the public they serve and continue ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. The date of January 4 was chosen to allow sufficient time for employees who have not yet received their first dose of vaccine to become fully vaccinated. Following this date, all city employees, along with members of Council, will be required to confirm they are fully vaccinated.

“Throughout the pandemic, employee and public safety has remained our top priority. The City of Penticton continues to follow public health orders and has implemented various initiatives to fight the pandemic, including mandatory masks, pandemic screening forms, social distancing, handwashing/sanitizing, virtual meetings and supported working from home,” said the City of Penticton’s General Manager of Finance and Administration, Jim Bauer. “Implementing a vaccination policy at this time is one additional measure to ensure City workplaces, staff, and the public are as safe as possible while also aligning our organization with recommendations from our provincial health officer for large employers to implement vaccine mandates.”

Prior to this policy taking effect, the City will follow its human rights obligations as an employer and work with those employees who are legally entitled to accommodation. Staff who are not fully vaccinated for reasons that are not based upon human rights grounds, with an associated approved accommodation plan, will not be permitted to report to a City facility or worksite.