Mariposa Park Development Plan Community Engagement Event

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) in partnership with CTQ Consultants will be hosting a community engagement event for the Mariposa Park Development Plan in Mariposa Park on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

The RDOS conducted an online survey during September for Greater West Bench residents and property owners that received 60 responses. Results from the survey have been analyzed and staff will present engagement materials and draft designs according to the feedback received.

This event is an opportunity for Greater West Bench residents and property owners to share their thoughts on the proposed designs, including how they would like to see the park grow with their community’s needs and identify priority projects. RDOS staff and consultants will be on site to answer questions about the park planning process. COVID-19 protocols will be in effect according to the current Public Health Order.