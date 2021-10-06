Mask wearing in City facilities now required for children 9 years and older

Following an update to the face coverings Provincial Health Order (PHO) issued in August, as of October 1, 2021, masks are now required in all public indoor spaces for all people born in 2012 or earlier (9+).

This update applies to all City facilities including City Hall, City Yards, Penticton Community Centre, McLaren Arena, Penticton Museum & Archives and the Penticton Public Library.

We thank the community for continuing to do their part in following the most recent advice from our Provincial Health Officer as we work to maintain safe spaces for all visitors and residents.