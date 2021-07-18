Missing 64 year old woman found safe

UPDATE: 5:36 p.m. July 18

Penticton RCMP report 64 yearold Jose Vaillancourt, who had been reported missing earlier today, has been found.

Police did not say where she was found, only that she was safe but dehydrated. She was taken to Penticton Regional Hospital as a precaution.RCMP thank everyone involved in finding Jose safe.

ORIGINAL: 12:56 p.m. July 18

Penticton RCMP are asking for help from the public in locating Jose Vaillancourt.

Jose is 64 years old and last seen on July 17th, 202 at about 4:30 PM on Upper Bench Road near Penticton.

Jose is Caucasian, brown eyes, blond/brown shoulder length hair. She is 5’3” tall and 115 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey t-shirt and pink crocs, she also wears red eye-glasses.

Jose is from Quebec but is bilingual. She is not familiar with the area, and because of the high temperatures and her age police are concerned about her health and whereabouts.

If you have Jose Vaillancourt since last night (July 17th), or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact RCMP at 911 or 250-492-4300.