Naramata washrooms closed due to blockage

The public washrooms at Manitou Park in Electoral Area “E” (Naramata), are closed once again following misuse of the new facility. The washrooms, which are maintained by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), were closed on January 5 and February 15, 2022, due to flushing of garbage, resulting in an extensive sewer blockage.

Residents and other park visitors are reminded to follow appropriate use of the washroom facility, as indicated by signage in the building. If the washrooms require attention or if you discover vandalism, contact the RDOS.

Park users are encouraged to report acts of vandalism in progress to the RCMP.