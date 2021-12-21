NDP MLA Russell says new stoplights on Highway 5A will keep people safe

New Democrat MLA Roly Russell says that two new stoplights on key intersections of Highway 5A will help keep travelers and Princeton residents safe.

“For people living in and around Princeton, and all of our highway travelers, the last month has been difficult to say the least,” said MLA Russell. “Our government has been working as quickly as we can to keep people safe, and I want to thank Mayor Coyne for his advocacy and eagerness to work together to do exactly that.”

Two new stoplights are being installed, one at the intersection of Highways 3 and 5A, and the other at Highway 5A and Tapton Avenue. There will also be a new right turn lane at Highway 5A and Tapton Avenue, and new lighting along the highway between the signals. Upgrades to the electrical lines will be done in the new year once materials have been procured.

The project is being moved ahead on an accelerated timeline to support Princeton following November’s floods and increased traffic along Highway 3. Work is advancing quickly and will likely be completed early in the new year. The new signals could be operating before the end of December, conditions permitting. The project budget is $1.3 million.

As of today, the Coquihalla – Highway 5 is now open to commercial traffic, and Highway 3 will open to regular passenger vehicle traffic on Tuesday, December 21