New Childcare Spaces at Columbia Elementary
Penticton parents will have more access to new licensed before and after school childcare spaces at Columbia Elementary.
School District No. 67 has been successful in an application for provincial funding to create 34 new before and after school childcare spaces at Columbia Elementary, in partnership with Leapin Lizards.
Work is underway to purchase modulars for the new spaces, although it is too early to provide an anticipated timeline for when the before and after school childcare spaces will be ready.
Rotary Club Book SaleFrom April 27 to 30 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Penticton Curling Club rink.
Vees Battle Warriors in Interior Conference FinalGame #1 goes Friday, April 29th in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Mama Talks Speaker Series at TIMETickets $50 each and includes wine and a copy of their book 'A Motherhood Anthology'
Fundraiser for UkraineA Fundraiser for Ukraine will be held on May 1 at 1:00 PM in Heritage Hill’s new community park.
Food Truck Pilot Being Launched in RDOSThe pilot project will be reviewed after its first season and if successful, may offer other locations as part of the permit program.
Vees Forward Luc Wilson Named 2nd Star of MarchThe Duncan, BC native posted 6 goals and 9 assists for 15 points in his 7 games played over the course of March
Plaza Party ahead of Vees Game on ThursdayThe pre-game event is FREE and available for all ages.
Suspicious Item and Damage to Mailboxes in PentictonThe suspicious item turned out to be a homemade firework commonly called a 'Sparkler Bomb'