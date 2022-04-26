New Childcare Spaces at Columbia Elementary 

Penticton parents will have more access to new licensed before and after school childcare spaces at Columbia Elementary.

School District No. 67 has been successful in an application for provincial funding to create 34 new before and after school childcare spaces at Columbia Elementary, in partnership with Leapin Lizards.

Work is underway to purchase modulars for the new spaces, although it is too early to provide an anticipated timeline for when the before and after school childcare spaces will be ready.



