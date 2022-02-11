New downtown rink slides opening

Activate Penticton’s highly anticipated outdoor skating rink northwest of Penticton City hall is set to open to the public at 1:00pm Friday, February 11, 2022.

“I am thrilled that we have been able to come together as a community to activate the downtown core and I hope that Pentictionites can get outside and enjoy the ice for the remainder of the season,” said President of Activate Penticton, Drew Barnes. “To be able to pull this off during a pandemic and a time of significant global supply chain delays is a testament to a lot of hard work and perseverance of the team of volunteers. Thanks to the hundreds of individuals and businesses who have donated time and resources, along with the support of Council, Penticton's downtown now has an exciting new winter attraction.”

The community is invited to help commemorate the opening of the new rink by coming to 107 Martin Street before 1:00pm on Friday, February 11, 2022. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask on the rink at all times.

“This new outdoor public skating rink will create a vibrant, healthy winter amenity in our downtown core,” stated Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki. “City Council and staff thank Activate Penticton for their stewardship in seeing this project through to completion.”

The outdoor public skating rink’s hours of operation will be 8:00am to 5:00pm with the potential for evening hours to be extended once lights are installed. For more information on Activate Penticton and to volunteer, please visit their website www.activatepenticton.com.