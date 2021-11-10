New Drug Alert for Penticton
A new drug alert issued for Penticton.
Interior Health says a purple substance being sold as down contains high amounts of fentanyl.
The alert remains until November 16th.
Users are encouraged to get their drugs checked, use with others around or at an overdose prevention site, and carry naloxone in case of overdose.
