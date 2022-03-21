Off-duty officer nabs shoplifter

An off-duty Penticton RCMP officer was quick to act when he observed a man conceal items at a local business.

On March 12, 2022 at 12:20pm an off-duty Penticton RCMP officer caught a 26-year old man red-handed shoplifting at a business in the 2600-block of Skaha Lake Rd, Penticton BC. The officer observed the man to be stuffing his jacket with products and arrested him on the spot.

Our officers not only work in the community, but they live here too, said Supt. Brian Hunter, Officer In Charge of Penticton RCMP. I am proud to work with so many great officers who are committed to keeping their own hometown safe.